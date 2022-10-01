Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.27. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

