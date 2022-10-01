Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.27. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $34.83.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
