Sims Limited (SMSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Sims Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sims has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

