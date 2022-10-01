Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.16. Sinch AB has a one year low of 1.75 and a one year high of 22.24.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

