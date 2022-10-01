SingularityNET Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.47 or 0.99975395 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082967 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

