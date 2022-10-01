Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Regency Centers accounts for about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $53.85. 1,552,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

