Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,008.0 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

