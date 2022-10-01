SmartPad (PAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,566.00

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One SmartPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. SmartPad has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartPad alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.39 or 0.99983354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00068025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082709 BTC.

SmartPad Profile

PAD is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.