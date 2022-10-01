Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $26,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

