Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,841,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 12.8 %

Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

