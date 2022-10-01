SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,571 shares of company stock worth $6,045,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $231.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.47. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

