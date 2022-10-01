South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

