SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $96.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.08.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.61.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

