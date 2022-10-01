SpaceChain (SPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $2,267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
