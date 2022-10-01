SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

