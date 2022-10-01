Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Spectris Stock Performance

SEPJY opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

