Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Spectris Stock Performance
SEPJY opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.
Spectris Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectris (SEPJY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.