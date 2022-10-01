Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.29

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.29 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 19510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.76.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

