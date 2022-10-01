Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

SHAP opened at $10.11 on Friday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 ( NYSE:SHAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

