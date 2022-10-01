Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

SWSS stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter valued at $14,672,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

