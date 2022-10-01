Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:SPRB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
