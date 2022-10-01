Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

