SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

