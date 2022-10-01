SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.35 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.