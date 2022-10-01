Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 16,172 Shares

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.