State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

