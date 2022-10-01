Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $735.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steelcase by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

