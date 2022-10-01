StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PetroChina

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.