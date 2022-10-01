StockNews.com Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

