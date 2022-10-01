StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.56.
