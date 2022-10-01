StockNews.com Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.81 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

