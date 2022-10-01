StockNews.com Upgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CROX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

