StockNews.com Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Buy

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,372. The stock has a market cap of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

