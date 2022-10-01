Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.28 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $72.22 million and $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- BurningMoon (BM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000902 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 141,558,867 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
