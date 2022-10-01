Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.33 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

