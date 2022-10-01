Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Up 0.7 %
SURDF opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
