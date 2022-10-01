SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.59

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.77. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 25,966 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

