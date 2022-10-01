Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.12

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and traded as low as $21.10. Swiss Life shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 13,317 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

