Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Down 2.5%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €96.70 ($98.67) and last traded at €97.56 ($99.55). Approximately 405,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €100.10 ($102.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

