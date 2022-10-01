Tadpole Finance Price Down 11.4% This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

