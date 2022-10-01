Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.