Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

