Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tarena International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $6.15 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

