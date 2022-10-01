tBTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,261.00 (TBTC)

tBTC (TBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One tBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,686.38 or 1.01368272 BTC on exchanges. tBTC has a market cap of $6.54 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tBTC has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tBTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About tBTC

tBTC launched on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

tBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.