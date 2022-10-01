TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Cfra

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

SNX stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $81.06 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

