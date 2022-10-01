TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $81.06 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

