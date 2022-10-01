TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 137,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.84.

TDCX Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

