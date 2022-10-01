TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 137,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.84.
TDCX Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
