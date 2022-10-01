Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.86

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.86 and traded as low as C$28.59. Tecsys shares last traded at C$28.86, with a volume of 3,127 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$426.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 98.21%.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

