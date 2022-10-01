Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

