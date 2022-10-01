Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at $517,066,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Telesat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at $39,995,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 37.2% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 766,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 207,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telesat by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 571,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $7.81 on Friday. Telesat has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.23 million for the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

