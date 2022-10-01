Tellor Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $15.63 or 0.00080994 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010850 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,422,816 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.
