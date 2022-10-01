Telos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Telos has a total market cap of $63.37 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00088369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007796 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Telos

TLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,366,256 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

