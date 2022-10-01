Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 710,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 291,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
