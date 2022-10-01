Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 710,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 291,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $87,101.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,561,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,922,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,959 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $87,101.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,561,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,922,183.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,412,430 shares of company stock worth $24,968,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.